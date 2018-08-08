Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hospital growth
Buy Now

Dr. John Hanowell speaks with his patient, Larry Shepherd, on Friday, July 6, 2018, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center emergency room in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

As the Magic Valley’s population booms, more patients are coming into local hospitals, medical clinics, dental offices and using other health care services such as physical therapy and assisted living. And an aging population and a physician shortage exacerbates the increase.

But there are no immediate plans to build a second hospital in Twin Falls, despite St. Alphonsus’ communication with city officials last summer.

In the meantime, health providers — especially in rural areas — are using telecommunication to connect remotely with patients and seeking partnerships with bigger organizations to stay afloat.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Watch for Julie Wootton-Greener’s story — the fifth in a 10-part series on growth in the region — Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments