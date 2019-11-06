{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Brubaker cares for his cows

Michael Brubaker marks his cows with chalk Oct. 29 at his dairy farm in Buhl.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Gem State is the nation's No. 3 dairy producer, and three-quarters of Idaho's milk originates from the south-central part of the state. Fluctuating profit margins for milk have hurt dairy producers across the Magic Valley. Small and medium-sized dairies have taken a significant portion of the impact.

Since 2015, prices have been persistently low. Over the past five years, dozens of Magic Valley dairy farms have shuttered as overproduction and trade disputes ate away at producers' paychecks. The problem is a multilayered one — one that encompasses trade wars, tariffs and international partnerships.

The milk glut, which has caused low prices for the past five years, is fundamentally a supply and demand problem — there’s just too much milk on the market. In response, dairymen have had to consistently improve their systems and processing power.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments