Our next BIG STORY: Gem State small schools grapple with small numbers
0 comments

Our next BIG STORY: Gem State small schools grapple with small numbers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hagerman girls basketball practice

The girls basketball team runs drills during practice Jan. 27 at Hagerman High School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Small schools across Idaho rely on creativity and planning to address challenges in practice and play. In this week’s Big Story, Sports Reporter Ben Jones delves into the difficult reality of some of the Gem State’s smallest high school girls basketball programs. This second installment complements last week’s coverage of small high school boys basketball programs.

For coaches and athletes alike, playing as a team with very few players is no easy task. But across the state, they are finding solutions to stay on the court. The most successful basketball programs don’t rely on talent alone but also on player development and team solidarity. The more practice, training and chemistry a team has developed by the time the buzzer sounds, the more likely they are to win the game.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

+1 
Ben Jones mug

Jones

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Companies altered road test results
Politics

Companies altered road test results

Idaho paid contractors about $8 million, including about $190,000 in bonuses, for asphalt whose test results were altered dozens or hundreds of times, possibly allowing construction companies to receive more money than the asphalt was worth.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Ruby Allene Kenney, 89, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News