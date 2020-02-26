Our next BIG STORY: Gem State small schools grapple with small numbers

Small schools across Idaho rely on creativity and planning to address challenges in practice and play. In this week’s Big Story, Sports Reporter Ben Jones delves into the difficult reality of some of the Gem State’s smallest high school girls basketball programs. This second installment complements last week’s coverage of small high school boys basketball programs.

For coaches and athletes alike, playing as a team with very few players is no easy task. But across the state, they are finding solutions to stay on the court. The most successful basketball programs don’t rely on talent alone but also on player development and team solidarity. The more practice, training and chemistry a team has developed by the time the buzzer sounds, the more likely they are to win the game.