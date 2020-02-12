{{featured_button_text}}
Weekend College Plus

Heather Barnes, admissions coordinator, mingles during a Weekend College Plus open house Dec. 9, 2019, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In the fall of 2019, the College of Southern Idaho rolled out its Weekend College Plus program. For non-traditional students and adult learners seeking degrees and certifications to shift careers, this was a game-changer.

The school is offering classes on nights, weekends and online to meet the scheduling needs of working students.

About 60% of adults will need to have some form of degree or credential in the future in order to maintain Idaho’s workforce and economy, and the state is footing some of the bill for their future. The Opportunity Scholarship offers need-based awards to applicants seeking to complete higher education programs.

For some Magic Valley residents who work full time, support families and seek higher education, the new program at CSI and the opportunity for a funding award are changing the landscape of learning.

