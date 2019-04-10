In the first installment of this eight-part series on refugee resettlement, Chief Photographer Drew Nash explores the family history and civil landscape that brought one Iranian family to Idaho.
This Iranian family originally fled due to religious persecution and civil war. They have maintained their cultural practices on the other side of the ocean, and recently celebrated the Persian New Year or “Norooz” on American soil.
One member of the family, Anat Askari, serves as an English teacher and mentor to other refugees at the CSI Refugee Center nearly 20 years after she traded her home in Iran for one in the Magic Valley.
While reasons for refugee resettlement vary, the process of assimilation to American culture reveals many similarities.
