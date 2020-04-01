Our next Big Story: Finding community behind closed doors
Our next Big Story: Finding community behind closed doors

Homebound, the Daisher family

The Daisher family from left) Dorothy, 15, Miles, Nikki, Audrey 13, and Eli, 10, hangs out in their treehouse for a photo Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

When word spread that Gov. Brad Little was issuing a stay-home order for Idahoans, chief photographer Drew Nash knew he was going to have to figure out a way to continue getting faces into the paper.

The day before he had come in contact with a National Geographic story and photos concerning citizens isolated in Italy. Later that day, he saw that an acquaintance of his, a photographer in the Bay Area, was making similar portraits of people inside their dwellings — from the outside. With nothing to lose, Nash reached out to the Facebook community. Those that responded may not have opened their doors, but they opened their hearts and minds.

Sharing their feelings showed Nash their vulnerabilities and their shared courage to carry on. His portraits capture a community coming together while staying apart. Find his photography along with those who shared their thoughts in this week’s Big Story.

News+ members can read the stories on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News.

