THE BIG STORY

Our next BIG STORY: Even more Magic Valley cities as you've never seen them before

Roaming the Magic Valley

To be honest, I haven't shot a lot in Hansen. But what I have shot immediately jumps off the page. I chose this image as my top photo because it has peak action, great color, and who doesn't love an adorable dog?

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

The Times-News’ reach stretches some 150 miles across the Magic Valley.

From the alfalfa fields of Murtaugh to the lava fields of Carey, the valley is as diverse as it is beautiful. Comprised of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, the Magic Valley is home to thousands of people, each with a different story to tell.

Our job is to share those stories — both descriptively and visually — with the world.

Chief Photographer Drew Nash and photographer Pat Sutphin reviewed their favorite images from each city they have visited on assignment. This, the third of this five-part series — including the towns of Ketchum, Hansen, Kimberly, Hailey, Hollister, Jerome, Hazelton, and Jackpot, Nevada — shows each town in its own unique way.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Chief Photographer Drew Nash

Nash

 KRYSTLE DOTY, ATLAS PORTAITURE
Pat Sutphin

Sutphin
