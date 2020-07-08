Our next BIG STORY: Even more Magic Valley cities as you've never seen them before

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Times-News’ reach stretches some 150 miles across the Magic Valley.

From the alfalfa fields of Murtaugh to the lava fields of Carey, the valley is as diverse as it is beautiful. Comprised of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, the Magic Valley is home to thousands of people, each with a different story to tell.

Our job is to share those stories — both descriptively and visually — with the world.

Chief Photographer Drew Nash and photographer Pat Sutphin reviewed their favorite images from each city they have visited on assignment. This, the third of this five-part series — including the towns of Ketchum, Hansen, Kimberly, Hailey, Hollister, Jerome, Hazelton, and Jackpot, Nevada — shows each town in its own unique way.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0