You know the major companies of the Magic Valley, such as Chobani and Clif Bar. But there are plenty of other goods that are either made or assembled right here in south-central Idaho that might surprise you.
This week’s Big Story will detail several businesses, including a Glenns Ferry-based company that sells equine dentistry equipment and a Filer-based mattress manufacturer, and explore why those companies settled and stayed in the Magic Valley.
Watch for Heather Kennison’s story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.