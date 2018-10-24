Try 1 month for 99¢
Horse Dentistry
Buy Now

Bert Lambert, co-owner of the Equine Gnathological Training Institute, performs equine dentistry Oct. 11 at the Medicine Wheel Ranch outside of Glenns Ferry. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

You know the major companies of the Magic Valley, such as Chobani and Clif Bar. But there are plenty of other goods that are either made or assembled right here in south-central Idaho that might surprise you.

This week’s Big Story will detail several businesses, including a Glenns Ferry-based company that sells equine dentistry equipment and a Filer-based mattress manufacturer, and explore why those companies settled and stayed in the Magic Valley.

Watch for Heather Kennison’s story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments