The state of Idaho has some curious and perhaps even outdated laws in its statutes, many of which address private and public conduct, safety and morals. While some are enforced, others remain unknown and likely unenforced.
Several of these laws raised questions in the newsroom, so we decided to take a deeper look at why certain Idaho statutes and Twin Falls city codes exist, their history and their penalties. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs was able to clarify much of their unusual wording and specifications.
Reporter Heather Kennison and photographer Pat Sutphin teamed up to investigate Idaho's "odd laws." Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
