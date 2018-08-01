Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Student population explodes in Kimberly A1 ART
Superintendent Luke Schroeder talks about the renovation happening Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Kimberly Elementary School.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Student enrollment in Kimberly School District has increased almost 15 percent in the past five years. While that’s the most extreme growth of any district in the Magic Valley district, it’s hardly an outlier.

Twin Falls School District has experienced an 11 percent increase over the same span. Enrollment in Cassia County School District has increased more than 10 percent, and Jerome School District is just under 4 percent.

Despite limited resources for increasing classroom space and building new schools, small and medium-sized districts in south-central Idaho are forced to grapple with and accommodate for the new growth.

As that growth shows no sign of slowing, what plans are in place for Magic Valley school districts?

