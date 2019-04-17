Last year's legislative session wrapped up in 80 days in Boise, but this year, it turned into a 95-day political overhaul, one in which state legislators tackled multiple controversial policies. Two particularly contentious issues: Medicaid expansion and the ballot initiative process that made it possible.
Freshman and veteran lawmakers endured the process side by side — one that spanned more than three months — with a throng of reporters from around the state on their heels. Gretel Kauffman, politics and justice reporter for the Times-News, spent her second season in the capitol building, covering the progress of bills, Medicaid expansion, the school funding formula and miscellaneous bills that correspond to the Magic Valley.
Kauffman's days started early and ended late in the capital, where she attended committee meetings and floor debates, and met with lawmakers.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.