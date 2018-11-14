Try 1 month for 99¢
Volleyball practice with Jim
Buy Now

Head volleyball coach Jim Cartisser stands for a portrait Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Last December, legendary College of Southern Idaho volleyball coach Heidi Cartisser died in her sleep at the age of 44. Her passing was surprising to everyone who knew her, including her family members, who spent the next several months trying to understand the cause of Heidi’s death and adapting to life without their loved one.

Perhaps no one has been tasked with carrying more weight than Heidi’s husband, Jim Cartisser. Jim had previously served as an assistant coach under Heidi, and he was named CSI’s interim head coach prior to this season. While demanding, Jim’s coaching duties don’t compare to the struggles of day-to-day life off the court. Being a single parent has not been easy, especially after his family experienced more hard times this past summer.

Watch for Victor Flores’ story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments