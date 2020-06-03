Our next BIG STORY: CSI President Jeff Fox says goodbye
Our next BIG STORY: CSI President Jeff Fox says goodbye

President Jeff Fox, right, talks with Times-News reporter Ryan Blake on May 21 about his time at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

College of Southern Idaho President Jeff Fox will retire later this month, and, on July 1, the fifth president of the 55-year-old college will take the helm.

Fox has worked at CSI for more than 32 years and became president in 2013.

“It seems like I started yesterday. My presence here is a blip in time.” Fox told Times-News education reporter Ryan Blake in October when he announced his decision to retire. “It just feels about time.

“The college is what counts, and the work the college does is what counts.”

Watch for Blake’s story about Fox’s career at the Magic Valley’s community college on Sunday in the Times-News’ next Big Story.

