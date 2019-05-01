Since 1949, the U.S. has observed May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Now in its 70th year, awareness is steadily increasing, but perhaps not as fast as the cases on record of those struggling with their mental health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, “One in five adults in the U.S. — or 43.8 million people — experiences mental illness in a given year.” This statistic is staggering when considering population growth in the Magic Valley. Equally challenging is the social stigma surrounding mental health and treatment. But mental health is both a critical and a foundational aspect of overall well-being. Reporters spoke to local individuals struggling with mental health issues, as well as school counselors, clinicians and first responders about the complexities of understanding the issue and supporting people who are struggling.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
