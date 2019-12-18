Last week, we showcased our first end-of-year package with Chief Photographer Drew Nash’s favorite shots of 2019.
This week, in our second installment of our best images from the year, Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin looks back over his work from the past 12 months. While examining what it means to capture the essence of the community, he also reveals what it really took to make the frames that told our stories and what went on behind the lens.
Sutphin’s work has expanded to include more long-form journalism this year, including a five-part refugee series in partnership with Nash. Behind the images presented here, there exists not only a story and a history, but also a collective memory in the making as our photographers work to document events and rites of passage across the Magic Valley.
You have free articles remaining.
Stay tuned for our third and final end-of-year package next week — a collection of top stories and reader quiz questions from our reporters and editors. We hope readers can reflect on what mattered most over the course of the year, and what stories will forever be etched in their minds and hearts, through the words and images we work hard to weave together to reflect our community’s story as it unfolds.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Wednesday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.