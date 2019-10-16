{{featured_button_text}}
Injuries from a trainer's perspective

CSI men's basketball player Sebastian Reynoso, left, retrieves a heating pad as Athletic Trainer Richard Bingham tapes the wrist of another player Oct. 1 at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Playing team sports comes with the inherent risk of injury. Many local athletes endure not only bumps, bruises and breaks, but, sometimes, more serious accidents and injuries — such as concussions or torn ligaments — that require long-term recovery. Behind the scenes, coaches, athletic trainers, doctors and physical therapists work hard to rehabilitate those who go down on the court and in the field. What fans and spectators don’t see are the physical and mental struggles that these players must wade through to recover.

Sports Reporter Ben Jones took a long, hard look at local athletes and their support systems for facing the injuries they suffer in play and what it takes to bounce back. Ultimately, injuries are inevitable in sports, unless players sit on the sidelines. Preventative measures and proper training can help avoid some mishaps, but the people who help athletes get back in the game are an important part of the process.

