The Magic Valley has a complicated relationship with its agricultural foundation. The benefits of agriculture are abundant, it also comes with plenty of nuisances.
And as cities in the region continue to expand, some rural residents are feeling the squeeze of population growth. From Albion to Kimberly to Castleford, urban growth has trickled into what was once purely agriculture land.
That leaves city officials scrambling to play catch-up, as zoning issues loom on the horizon.
Watch for Mychel Matthews and Laurie Welch's story — the sixth in a 10-part series on growth in the region — Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
