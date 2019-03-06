Unemployment rates in the Magic Valley hover around 3 percent, making the market relatively easy to navigate for job seekers, but far more challenging for employers often forced find creative ways to fill open positions.
One workforce placement method experiencing revitalization is that of apprenticeships, a tried and true approach to train and recruit qualified candidates. Apprenticeships were once a popular way to hand down trades and skills generationally. Now, companies facing labor shortages are turning to them as a way to recruit workers — essentially, applying an old idea to a new economy in an effort to bridge the workforce gap in Idaho.
Apprenticeship trades encompass health care, technology trades and manufacturing. The Idaho Department of Labor is seeing a rise in participating companies, some that hire students and some that hire adult apprentices.
Reporter Laurie Welch and photographer Drew Nash explored Magic Valley’s apprenticeship programs, and met with some local CSI students and host companies for this in-depth look at apprenticeship options.
Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.