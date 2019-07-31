The Gem State has reached the height of summertime, and classic cars have hit the streets in the Magic Valley and beyond. Much like bears, they tend to hibernate in the winter months, but warmer weather brings them out in full force.
Now is the time of year when classic cars are visible for all to see — gliding along roadways or on display at car shows. In this two-part Big Story installment, Julie Ferraro dives deep into classic car enthusiasts’ abiding passions, both in and out of the garage.
What she found is that every owner has a unique story, and their reasons for owning and maintaining classic, vintage and collectible cars differ as much as the models themselves.
For some, the love of cars runs deep in their blood. Ferraro can relate — she grew up in a family of mechanics, and passed the hobby down to her own sons. Watch for the second installment next week.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
