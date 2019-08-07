In this second installment of Julie Ferraro’s classic car series, more car lovers celebrate their lifelong passion. They can be found at car shows, swap meets and in garages sharing stories and trading parts for classic, vintage and collectible vehicles that they own and restore.
The summer months are when the public is privy to the culture of cars, and a multitude of models seem to crawl out of the woodwork, cruising the city streets for all to admire.
Some classic car enthusiasts double as mechanics, and some consider themselves artists reworking old models to customize their crafts.
Car enthusiasts restore old cars for pleasure and for profit. One unique business vends parts for vintage vehicles. Often, the never-ending projects overlap into both professional and personal realms.
What the car community shares is more than a hobby — truly it’s a community, one that endures through time.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.