Try 1 month for 99¢
Airbnb Mathews

A map on the wall shows everyone that has visited Airbnb Host Seth Mathews' farmhouse Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Buhl.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Have you ever found yourself wishing hotels offered more variety when you book your stay? In the Magic Valley, hotels now face a burgeoning rival — Airbnb venues — where guests can customize their stay according to their preferences. Some of the options include private bedrooms and apartments close to downtown, farmhouses in Buhl, 1950s themed-homes and apple orchards in Filer.

Venues like this appeal to those seeking a personalized stay, more privacy and a cheaper tally. Whether it’s a comfort of a warm fireplace or the companionship of a pet that visitors are seeking, Airbnb has taken tourism to a new height.

Reporter Heather Kennison and photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin explored Magic Valley’s Airbnb venues and got to know their hosts for this in-depth report on Airbnb’s growing popularity in south-central Idaho. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments