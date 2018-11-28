At the basic level, all roads are alike: they help traffic get from one place to another. But some roads stand out because they’re fun to drive, choked with traffic, or are visually appealing. In Twin Falls, Addison Avenue West has its own sets of noteworthy attributes. It’s a key arterial, moving lots of traffic in and out of town and it has some of the most interesting architecture and signs in town — offering a glimpse into the city’s past. Plus, it hosts some key businesses and civic buildings. And the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency has set its sites on improving the road, which also has some dilapidated businesses and a perception of a high crime rate. We take a deep dive Sunday to look at the history of the road and what the future has in store for it. Watch for the stories by Mychel Matthews, Heather Kennison and Gretel Kauffman starting Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
