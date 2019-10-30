{{featured_button_text}}
Over 60 Class at CSI

Program Director Shelly Wright teaches the "Over 60 and Getting Fit" class Sept. 18 at the College of Southern Idaho gymnasium in Twin Falls. More than 250 people are enrolled in the class.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

A growing segment of Magic Valley’s aging residents are redefining the parameters of getting older. As the baby boomer generation retires, a new concept of what it means to be a senior citizen is emerging. Some local seniors pledge that staying focused on physical and mental fitness forges a mind-body connection that can slow the aging process.

The College of Southern Idaho’s “Over 60 and Getting Fit” exercise class, held at 11 locations around the Magic Valley, draws upwards of 1,000 participants per semester — the college’s largest student population. These active seniors are dispelling longstanding societal stereotypes of sedentary seniors. Their advice is universal: Keep your mind engaged and don’t stop moving. Age, many active elderly claim, is inextricably linked with attitude.

Reporter Laurie Welch interviewed several inspiring seniors to compile this package, living proof that a meaningful existence in the fourth quarter of life is accessible, as long as aging individuals remain proactive with health care and stay active.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments