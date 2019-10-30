A growing segment of Magic Valley’s aging residents are redefining the parameters of getting older. As the baby boomer generation retires, a new concept of what it means to be a senior citizen is emerging. Some local seniors pledge that staying focused on physical and mental fitness forges a mind-body connection that can slow the aging process.
The College of Southern Idaho’s “Over 60 and Getting Fit” exercise class, held at 11 locations around the Magic Valley, draws upwards of 1,000 participants per semester — the college’s largest student population. These active seniors are dispelling longstanding societal stereotypes of sedentary seniors. Their advice is universal: Keep your mind engaged and don’t stop moving. Age, many active elderly claim, is inextricably linked with attitude.
You have free articles remaining.
Reporter Laurie Welch interviewed several inspiring seniors to compile this package, living proof that a meaningful existence in the fourth quarter of life is accessible, as long as aging individuals remain proactive with health care and stay active.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.