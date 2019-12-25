In our final end-of-year package, we chose to look back over this year’s top stories and provide an inside glimpse into some of our reporters’ processes. In this compilation, a timeline of our most widely read news pieces, along with reader quiz questions over selected stories, is our effort to say thank you to our loyal readers.
Alongside the community, we strive to tell the most timely stories and record history as it unfolds across the Magic Valley. We hope readers will enjoy reflecting on some of the most important news and most poignant stories of 2019. These pieces have marked time and made the cut as our most memorable works of the year.
You have free articles remaining.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.