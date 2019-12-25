{{featured_button_text}}
Crash 1

A deadly crash on June 7 involved four vehicles and a total of nine people on Heyburn Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard North in Twin Falls. The accident killed one woman and severely injured her husband.

 MATT SANDBERG, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

In our final end-of-year package, we chose to look back over this year’s top stories and provide an inside glimpse into some of our reporters’ processes. In this compilation, a timeline of our most widely read news pieces, along with reader quiz questions over selected stories, is our effort to say thank you to our loyal readers.

Alongside the community, we strive to tell the most timely stories and record history as it unfolds across the Magic Valley. We hope readers will enjoy reflecting on some of the most important news and most poignant stories of 2019. These pieces have marked time and made the cut as our most memorable works of the year.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

