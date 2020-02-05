Birds are on the decline worldwide, and that could have a significant impact on the Magic Valley.
Citizen science is critical to tracking populations, species and shifting migratory patterns.
This February marks the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count — the data gathered helps ornithologists study large-scale population trends around the world.
City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park will host one of the thousands of Great Backyard Bird Counts — Birds Watching Us.
In this week's Big Story, Business and Environment Reporter Colin Tiernan, an avid birder, delves into the mechanics of bird-watching, complementing the scientific side with an original photo spread from the field.
