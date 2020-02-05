{{featured_button_text}}
Birds

A dusky grouse pauses for a portrait in September in the Jarbidge Wilderness. Dusky grouse are the size of large chickens. In spring, they inflate the red air sacs on either side of their necks and perform a courtship display to attract females. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS

Birds are on the decline worldwide, and that could have a significant impact on the Magic Valley.

Citizen science is critical to tracking populations, species and shifting migratory patterns.

This February marks the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count — the data gathered helps ornithologists study large-scale population trends around the world. 

City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park will host one of the thousands of Great Backyard Bird Counts — Birds Watching Us.

