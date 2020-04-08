Our next Big Story: A statewide snapshot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It’s 660 miles from the town of Preston on Idaho’s border with Utah to Porthill on the border with Canada. For most people driving between southern Idaho to north Idaho the fastest routes take you through Montana or Oregon.

In the nearly two weeks since Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-home order many Idahoans, especially those adhering to the directive, have begun to feel cut off from the outside world.

In an effort to provide a glimpse into the lives of Idahoans from throughout the state, journalists from nine newspapers, including the Times-News, visited 12 different cities and towns over a 24-hour period between 10 a.m. April 2 and 10 a.m. April 3.

The journalists witnessed acts of kindness and images of hope as well as once-bustling scenes now eerily quiet.

They also saw glimpses of normalcy — farmworkers repairing irrigation equipment and rural residents spending time in the sun despite snow on the ground.

Read the story online at Magicvalley.com on Thursday and in Sunday’s Times-News.

