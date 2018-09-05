As Twin Falls’ population continues to grow, more entertainment options are on the horizon.
Still, some are closer than others. A rec center may be in the city’s near future, while a minor league baseball team is not in the works yet (though one city councilwoman has a dream). Meanwhile, thanks to a few motivated individuals, the Twin Falls music and arts scene may prove that recreation in the Magic Valley does not just happen outdoors.
From College of Southern Idaho athletics to the drag community, how will growth affect residents’ recreation options?
Watch for Victor Flores and Bowen West’s story — the ninth in a 10-part series on regional growth — Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
