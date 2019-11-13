Autumn brings the change of seasons, full of vibrant colors and charged with cooler temperatures. With the return to school for Magic Valley youth, Friday nights draw an eclectic mix of community members out for what football fans affectionately term “Friday night lights.”
These beloved games are a true community affair, reflecting American pride and traditions. But it’s more than tackling and touchdowns. It’s a chance for classmates, parents, coaches and families to celebrate the season and what makes it special, outside on the field on their home turfs. Attending these cherished events is a custom often handed down through generations.
You have free articles remaining.
The combined planning, preparation and practice involved in each Friday’s game is an intense and magical process that unites teammates, coaches and schools — and maintains long-lived rivalries around the Magic Valley. When the lights over the field go on, the whole community stands proudly behind its players, fans don the colors of their chosen teams, cheering athletes on to victory, and keeping the ritual of Friday night lights alive.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.