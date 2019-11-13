{{featured_button_text}}
Friday Night Lights

Kimberly senior Julian Perez, center, carries the school flag as he takes to the field with his team before the start of the regular season finale against Gooding on Oct. 25 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Gooding went on to win 14-8 and took home the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Autumn brings the change of seasons, full of vibrant colors and charged with cooler temperatures. With the return to school for Magic Valley youth, Friday nights draw an eclectic mix of community members out for what football fans affectionately term “Friday night lights.”

These beloved games are a true community affair, reflecting American pride and traditions. But it’s more than tackling and touchdowns. It’s a chance for classmates, parents, coaches and families to celebrate the season and what makes it special, outside on the field on their home turfs. Attending these cherished events is a custom often handed down through generations.

The combined planning, preparation and practice involved in each Friday’s game is an intense and magical process that unites teammates, coaches and schools — and maintains long-lived rivalries around the Magic Valley. When the lights over the field go on, the whole community stands proudly behind its players, fans don the colors of their chosen teams, cheering athletes on to victory, and keeping the ritual of Friday night lights alive.

