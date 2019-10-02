This is the first installment in a two-part series covering the drug epidemic in the Magic Valley, the legal process for those charged with possession and the road to recovery. Criminal Justice and Health Reporter Julie A. Ferraro takes a hard look at what addiction means for one individual, and the long process to rehabilitation and recovery.
As possession and use of illegal substances continues to increase around the area, law enforcement faces higher volumes of offenders and more complex case issues. Officers follow precise evidence investigation protocol and Drug Court seeks to help rehabilitate defendants in hopes of preventing repeat offenses.
Still, substance abuse issues and drug trafficking are on the rise, officials agree. The fallout from addiction can lead to family repercussions, broken homes and unstable lives. Ultimately, it’s up to the individual to make a conscious choice to change.
A few local officials are behind the effort to help those afflicted toward a better life after drug charges and addiction.
