Otter and Minnick to present 'Civil Talk in Uncivil Times' next week at the Turf Club

TWIN FALLS — The City Club of Southern Idaho will host “Civil Talk in Uncivil Times” on March 9 at the Turf Club.
Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and former U.S. Rep. Walt Minnick are co-chairmen of an Idaho group working “to demonstrate that people can cooperate even when they come from opposing perspectives.”
The group is the first advisory board for the National Institute for Civil Discourse, headed up by former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Keith Allred.
Otter and Minnick will talk about why they signed on with Allred’s organization and will answer questions about their experiences at state and national governments and what that says about the future of our democracy.
“I have always believed the best public policy is rendered from full knowledge of both sides, and in some case three sides,” Otter told the Idaho Statesman in May. “I think Idaho can be the model. We seem to have our problems from time to time, but we always seem to come back together and get the job done.”
Former Idaho Rep. Maxine Bell (R-Jerome) will moderate.
“I remember Maxine way back,” Otter told the Times-News on Friday, adding that Bell is a role model for civility. “I don’t recall her ever getting bitter or personal in her career.”
The movement to return civility to politics began on a national level by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Gifford before she was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt in Tuscon, Otter said. Gifford was working with the University of Arizona to create an institute for civil discourse in her home state.
After the attempt on Gifford’s life, the National Insitute for Civil Discourse was created. Allred — a graduate of Twin Falls High School — became the executive director for the institute in January 2019. He got the job because his “CommonSense American” pilot program, advocating for “government by the people,” was gaining traction.
Allred hopes to bring the same goals to each state, starting with Idaho.
Otter, a Republican, suggested Minnick, a Democrat, as co-chairman of the Idaho group.
“There’s certainly an appetite everywhere for a more civil environment for discussing politics,” Minnick said Friday in a telephone interview. “There is clearly a public need. The topic needs to be discussed and, hopefully, the result will be a political process based on issues, not personalities.”