Otter and Minnick to present 'Civil Talk in Uncivil Times' next week at the Turf Club

TWIN FALLS — The City Club of Southern Idaho will host “Civil Talk in Uncivil Times” on March 9 at the Turf Club.

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and former U.S. Rep. Walt Minnick are co-chairmen of an Idaho group working “to demonstrate that people can cooperate even when they come from opposing perspectives.”

The group is the first advisory board for the National Institute for Civil Discourse, headed up by former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Keith Allred.

Otter and Minnick will talk about why they signed on with Allred’s organization and will answer questions about their experiences at state and national governments and what that says about the future of our democracy.

“I have always believed the best public policy is rendered from full knowledge of both sides, and in some case three sides,” Otter told the Idaho Statesman in May. “I think Idaho can be the model. We seem to have our problems from time to time, but we always seem to come back together and get the job done.”

Former Idaho Rep. Maxine Bell (R-Jerome) will moderate.