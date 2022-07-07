OSHA fines Mini-Cassia mechanical company for violations related to man's death

BURLEY — A second Mini-Cassia business was fined more than $17,000 for safety violations after a fatal accident Jan. 25 at a Barclay Mechanical job site.

A 58-year-old man died at the site, 700 S. 350 E., where he was working on a silo. The man’s name was never released.

The U.S. Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued the company two violations and fined the company $17,403 on June 22, according to the OSHA website. The company has until July 19 to abate the penalties.

Abatement means the company takes action to comply with the OSHA standard or recognize the hazard identified by OSHA during the inspection.

The first and second violations were both for duty to have fall protection and carried a combined penalty of $17,403. A third violation for duty to have fall protection carries no penalty along with the fourth violation for fall protection system criteria and practices.

The OSHA case remains open.

OSHA also fined Heyburn company, Gem State Processing, for a fatal accident on Jan. 26.

The company was fined a total of $28,714 for two violations.