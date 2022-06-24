OSHA fines Heyburn potato processing company after fatal accident

HEYBURN — The U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined a local potato processing business after an investigation into a fatal accident at the plant on Jan. 26.

According to the inspection detail report, which remains open, Royce Jensen, 62, died after falling from a catwalk.

OSHA fined the company a total of $28,714 for two violations.

The company was issued a violation of $14,357 for duty to have fall protection and falling object protection. The second violation was also for $14,357 and for general requirements.

The penalties were issued on May 13 and abated on June 9.

Abatements means the company took action to comply with the standard or recognize the hazard identified by OSHA during the inspection.

OSHA is also performing an inspection on a second Mini-Cassia Company, Barclay Mechanical Services, of Paul, in an unrelated fatal fall a day earlier on Jan. 25.

OSHA has not released its finding yet on that incident.

In an earlier interview, Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart said a 58-year-old man died at a Barclay job site at 700 S. 350 E., where he was working on a silo.

