Orpheum Theatre’s 24 Hour Theatre Project returns

If you are looking for a fun and unique activity to do this weekend, look no further than The Orpheum Theatre’s 24 Hour Theatre Project.

The show will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are $15.

What makes this show stand out from other productions, you ask?

24 Hour Theatre Project

An actress runs across the stage at the Orpheum Theatre at a performance in 2018.

Fifteen performers will get together on Friday night where they will be split into three teams of five people. Each team will then be assigned a randomly chosen genre of theatre, Shakespearean quote, and a prop from the Orpheum’s prop closet.

Theatre manager Jared Johnson said that the genres given can be as broad as drama and comedy or as specific as a “ghost story.”

According to Johnson, that’s what makes it so great but also terrifying: Not having any idea of what they are going to create.

With those things assigned to each team, they will then have 24 hours to create a one act show for the live audience for the following night.

24 Hour Theatre Project

Delanie Blackburn, of Team Beckett, jots down notes about character ideas Feb. 16, 2018, during the 24 Hour Theatre Project at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls. The event  culminated with live performances on the following Saturday.

“We did this because we thought it would be a fun challenge,” Johnson said. “The people who participate flex their muscles in a different way. It helps them become better performers. It helps them think of the entire process, not just the acting process.”

The performers can stay at the theatre until midnight to plan their show, but once the theatre closes they are free to go about their planning however they choose.

“Once the theatre is closed, they tend to go off in their groups,” Johnson said. “Maybe they go to one of the restaurants that stay open late or to someone’s house.”

When the theatre open’s the following day, they are welcome to come back and be there the rest of the day to work on and perfect their show, Johnson said.

24 Hour Theatre Project

David Holley, right, performs with other members of Team Beckett on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, during the 24 Hour Theatre Project at the Orpheum Theatre in Twin Falls.

“To this day, we have not had a single one of our 27 cast members not be able to complete it,” Johnson said.

The project marks its 10th iteration of the show.

According to Johnson, the project began around 2017 and they try to put on two shows a year. During the COVID pandemic they weren’t able to do that, but next year they will resume two shows a year.

The next show will be in February 2023.

“They’re going to create something that no one else has seen before,” Johnson said. “That’s the magic of it. You have no idea what to expect.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit orpheumtwinfalls.com/shows.

