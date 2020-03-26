3 orphaned mountain lion kittens from the Magic Valley Region transferred to out-of-state zoos

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials recently captured three mountain lion kittens in two separate incidents, one in Twin Falls County near Murtaugh, the other in the Wood River Valley near Hailey.

All three kittens were monitored prior to capture to ensure there was not a female lion in the area. After capture by Fish and Game staff, the kittens were held and cared for while attempts were made to locate a suitable facility that could take them long term since release back into the wild was not an option.

Once caught, Fish and Game’s wildlife veterinarian from Boise conducted health checks on all three kittens. All three kittens were found to be healthy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

One kitten was found in an alfalfa field south of Murtaugh after it had earlier been treed by a neighborhood dog. After repeated attempts to locate the female lion, it was determined that she was no longer in the area. The status of the female is unknown. The medical examination found that the kitten is a female, and weighs 15 pounds. It is estimated to be three months old. The kitten has been placed in an accredited zoo in El Paso, Texas.