Dating back to 2700 B.C. in India, the practice of yoga originated at the same time as the dawn of civilization, according to the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. The Classical period from 800 to 500 B.C. was the most prominent era of yogic development, the period in which two of the great teachers in India lived — Mahavir and Buddha. The concept of the eightfold path developed by Buddha and illuminated in Western approaches to the ancient practice hails from this period. This noble path encompasses right understanding, right thought, right speech, right action, right livelihood, right effort, right mindfulness and right concentration.

The word yoga comes from Sanskrit, the tongue of ancient India. Its root, “yuj,” translates to “yoke or unite,” reflecting four aims of the practice: the unity of body, mind and spirit through the practice of meditation; breathwork known as “Pranayama,” (extension of the prana, or breath control); movement and concentration. “Prana” translates to “life force,” in Sanskrit, the source of all creative energy. Closely connected to neurophysiology, it is the central focus of yoga practice.

Yogic breathing, known as “ujjayi breathing,” is done in conjunction with a series of postures known as “asanas.” In Sanskrit, the term translates to “victorious breath.” Known to practitioners as “cobra breath” or “ocean breathing,” it is the constant sound of inhalation and exhalation that weaves its way through the practice, in an effort to synchronize movement and breath.

According to Melissa Eisler of the Chopra Center, ujjayi benefits include oxygenating the blood, building heat in the body, increasing the flow of prana, building energy and heat, relieving tension, detoxifying the mind and body, and increasing presence and self-awareness.

The Sanskrit “samadhi,” (state of oneness), refers to the one-pointed concentration that practitioners cultivate through this rhythmic cultivation of prana and asana.

