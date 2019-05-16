FILER — The first annual Just Say Yes Idaho Benefit rodeo for organ, eye, and tissue donation will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
The day will start with WPRA approved barrel racing and team roping. A play day will start at noon in the ZeBarth Arena. There will also be a dinner, auction and live music. The funds raised will be used to assist the Yes Idaho Utah Wyoming Ambassadors in educating and bringing awareness about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation.
The Yes Idaho Utah Wyoming Ambassadors program was started by Lillie Kaster after her 24-year-old son Roger passed away. Roger was a registered organ donor, and his family honored his wishes by donating his organs to save others, but they wanted to do more. As a family, they were involved in the rodeo world and decided it would be the perfect place to share their story and the importance of donation. Others have joined, sharing their own personal stories, carrying a Donate Life banner or bringing awareness in many other ways.
For more information about organ, eye and tissue donation or to register on the Yes Idaho Donor Registry, go to yesidaho.org.
