Sealants

A student receives dental sealants at a Delta Dental clinic.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Oregon Trail Elementary School first- and second-graders are scheduled to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, beginning Jan. 8, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins-on-the-Go program.

Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of the back teeth where 90 percent of cavities occur. Fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of teeth.

To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend Oregon Trail Elementary and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form — available from the schools.

Grins-on-the-Go clinics take place on-site at schools. There is no cost for the service; Medicaid or private insurance is not billed.

For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 208-489-3541.

