TWIN FALLS — Oregon Trail Elementary School will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the school gym, 660 Park Ave., Twin Falls.
Students who recruit one donor to give blood will be awarded a Red Cross medal, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, sponsor code Trailblazers, or call 208-733-8480.
