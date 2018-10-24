Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Oregon Trail Elementary School will hold a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the school gym, 660 Park Ave., Twin Falls.

Students who recruit one donor to give blood will be awarded a Red Cross medal, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org, sponsor code Trailblazers, or call 208-733-8480.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments