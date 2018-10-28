Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — For the second year, Oregon Trail Elementary School will hold Bingo for Books from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the school, 660 Park Ave., Twin Falls. Students and parents will come to the school, play Bingo and win books which encourage parents to read with their student.

Reading is a crucial skill — necessary for students to learn by third grade. For information about best practices, go to centerforpubliceducation.org/research/learning-read-reading-learn-glance.

To learn about Idaho’s new reading assessment, go to sde.idaho.gov/assessment/iri/.

