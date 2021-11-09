Oregon Trail Elementary among award winners for Idaho Lottery's Bucks for Books

TWIN FALLS — The library at Oregon Trail Elementary received $3,000 from the Idaho Lottery Bucks for Book program Tuesday. Nine Magic Valley schools were among 39 schools statewide to receive awards this year.

Oregon Trail librarian Rachel Christiansen applied for the Bucks for Books grant to help bring in more materials that the students would enjoy reading.

“We’re a Title I school (and) some of these children don't have access to as many books in their homes,” Christiansen said. “I wanted to be able to provide them with things that they enjoy reading.”

According to the Idaho Commission for Libraries, in the Gem State, a majority of all Idaho public schools lack sufficient resources for their entire annual library needs.

“I have a fairly small budget as far as books go,” Christiansen said. “This is going to be so helpful in getting some of those books that they are wanting to read and are excited about.”

Michelle Puccinelli from Idaho Lottery helped select winners from Bucks for Books applicants and was in Twin Falls to present the award. Puccinelli says she selected Oregon Trail for the award based on Christiansen’s essay.

“She was talking about filling the shelves with books that the kids can identify with,” Puccinelli said. “Books that are diverse not only in language and abilities but also in families that looked like them and language that they were speaking.”

Puccinelli said that while the Bucks for Books happens every year in the fall, Idaho Lottery gives grants to teachers and schools all year long through another program called Classroom Wishlists, which helps teachers get funding for classroom supplies.

Since its inception in 1989, the Idaho Lottery has distributed $1.034 billion in Lottery dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0