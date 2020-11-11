Oregon man dies in crash near Malta

MALTA — An Oregon man died in a crash north of Malta on Wednesday morning, Idaho State Police said.

At about 830 a.m., Wayne Jearles, 78, of Fall Creek, Oregon, was westbound on at milepost 231 on Interstate 84 in a 1999 Fort F350 pickup pulling a camper when he lost control. Police said Jearles drove into the median and the pickup rolled before coming to rest on its side blocking the eastbound lanes.

Both Jearles an his passenger, Linda Jearles, were wearing seat belts.

Wayne Jearles died from his injuries at the scene. Linda Jearles was taken by ambulance to Cassia Regional Medical Center, and then flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Police said family has been notified, and expressed appreciation to efforts of citizen bystanders who helped at the scene.

The lanes of travel were blocked for about five hours. The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted by Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Declo Fire Department, Malta Ambulance, Medic One Ambulance and the Idaho Transportation Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0