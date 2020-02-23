Oregon gov: Snake River dam removal critical to save salmon. Republicans say that’s too extreme

At the same Andrus Center conference, Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson advocated that the Pacific Northwest do everything it can to restore healthy, sustainable wild salmon populations to Idaho.

The Republican U.S. congressman stopped short of calling for the removal of the four lower Snake River dams. But Simpson asked all interested parties to consider “what if?” What if those dams, which provide grain shipping from the Palouse in Idaho and Washington, as well as electricity and backup for wind and solar power in the region, come down?

That triggered much of the new debate over the issue as salmon and steelhead numbers have plummeted despite more than $17 billion in spending by federal dam managers over the last 25 years.

The reaction of Washington’s Republican delegation portraying dam removal as extreme keeps people from asking the “what if” questions and stifles solution-based discussions, said Justin Hayes, executive director of the Idaho Conservation League and a member of Little’s working group.

“People are trying to protect their interest alone and not trying to find a solution for everyone,” Hayes said.