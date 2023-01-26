Order in the court: Twin Falls County begins prep work for courthouse addition

TWIN FALLS — County workers on Wednesday afternoon cleaned up trees that had been cut down in preparation for the first addition to the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building since 1998.

The two-story, 65,000-square-foot addition will add four courtrooms and provide more space for employees, victims and defendants inside the Twin Falls County judicial building, which sits between the county courthouse and the jail.

The annex is expected to cost about $30 million. It will be paid for with about $20 million saved by the county for construction projects, plus federal COVID-stimulus American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the Times-News reported in December.

A groundbreaking is expected in the spring.

Close 1 of 8 Preparing for expansion County workers clean up chopped-down trees on Wednesday next to the courthouse amid preparations for a new judicial annex in downtown Twin Falls. It is expected that ground will be broken for the new building this spring. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. The new building will be 65,000 square feet and will be the first addition since 1998. Preparing for expansion County workers clean up outside the courthouse in downtown Twin Falls on Wednesday. A new addition will increase courtrooms from six to 10 and give more space for employees, victims and defendants. Preparing for expansion County workers clean up downed trees next to the Twin Falls County courthouse in preparation for construction of a $30 million addition. A groundbreaking is expected in the spring. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. The new building will be placed built where the rose gardens were. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. WATCH NOW: Preparing for a new judicial building County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. Ground is expected to be broken this spring. PHOTOS: Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. 1 of 8 Preparing for expansion County workers clean up chopped-down trees on Wednesday next to the courthouse amid preparations for a new judicial annex in downtown Twin Falls. It is expected that ground will be broken for the new building this spring. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. The new building will be 65,000 square feet and will be the first addition since 1998. Preparing for expansion County workers clean up outside the courthouse in downtown Twin Falls on Wednesday. A new addition will increase courtrooms from six to 10 and give more space for employees, victims and defendants. Preparing for expansion County workers clean up downed trees next to the Twin Falls County courthouse in preparation for construction of a $30 million addition. A groundbreaking is expected in the spring. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. The new building will be placed built where the rose gardens were. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. Preparing for expansion County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. WATCH NOW: Preparing for a new judicial building County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls. Ground is expected to be broken this spring.