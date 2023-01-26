 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Order in the court: Twin Falls County begins prep work for courthouse addition

TWIN FALLS — County workers on Wednesday afternoon cleaned up trees that had been cut down in preparation for the first addition to the Theron W. Ward Judicial Building since 1998.

The two-story, 65,000-square-foot addition will add four courtrooms and provide more space for employees, victims and defendants inside the Twin Falls County judicial building, which sits between the county courthouse and the jail.

The annex is expected to cost about $30 million. It will be paid for with about $20 million saved by the county for construction projects, plus federal COVID-stimulus American Rescue Plan Act dollars, the Times-News reported in December.

A groundbreaking is expected in the spring.

PHOTOS: Preparing for expansion

County workers cleaned up chopped down trees next to the court house, in preparation for a new judicial building, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, downtown Twin Falls.

