You don’t have to travel to Nevada to partake of a casino-like atmosphere.

And while you won’t be able to win a stack of cash playing Texas Hold’em, due to Idaho gambling laws, organizers of Lost Wages Night promise loads of fun while raising money for a good cause.

The fundraiser, held by the Twin Falls Optimist Club, is going on its 46th year and is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion building south of town.

The night brings a little bit of Vegas to Twin Falls. In addition to card games and craps, other fun games will be played, said Anna Scholes of the Optimist Club.

There’s the game of heads and tails, that involves people purchasing hats for $25 each, with a chance to win $500.

Another game gives people a chance to win diamond earrings from Jensen’s Jewelers. Guests purchase one of 48 champagne glasses that hold earrings. One of the glasses contain genuine diamond earrings, while the others are cubic zirconia.

Raffle tickets are $25, with the main prize being a $1,500 shopping spree at Wilson Bates or $500 cash, and there will be a silent auction.

It’s a change of venue this year: The American Legion Post 7 is at 447 Seastrom Street, off Wright Avenue. It’s smaller than the Turf Club, where it was held previously, so there is a chance seating will be limited.

Or, people can guarantee seating by sponsoring a table for $500. Contact TwinFallsOptimistClub@gmail.com or Anna at annarph01@gmail.com for more details.

People can bring their own beverages to the event.

Proceeds will go toward youth programs. A signature project of the Twin Falls Optimist Club is Coats for Kids, and the service club has given out 1,350 new coats this year, Scholes said.

The Twin Falls Optimists also support local youth groups including JiVE, Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high school student councils, Business Professionals of America, robotics clubs and Kids Art in the Park.

Major sponsors are Don Anderson Construction, Scholes Dermatology, Next Level Solutions and Middlekauff Auto.