Owner Dave Woodhead shines a light as the movie “Oppenheimer” plays in a 35mm format on Tuesday at The Lamphouse Theater in downtown Twin Falls. The theater is the only one in Idaho showing the movie in 35mm, with the last showing scheduled for Thursday at 6:20 p.m. In an email to the Times-News, Woodhead said the film came on three giant reels, each weighing as much as a 50-pound bag of dog food. “I spliced them all together and spooled them onto our platter,” he said.
