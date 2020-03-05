Operator says heavy equipment on Devils' Corral project was sabotaged

Vandalism to construction equipment is typically done at the spur of the moment, Richards said, like throwing a rock at a windshield.

But this was different.

“This was intentional,” he said. “Someone would have had to have known exactly where the valve was located and how to open it.” The valve was opened to near the point of breakage.

This was intentionally done “to send a clear message to stop development,” Richards said.

Developer George Panagiotou has owned Devil’s Corral — a small but scenic section of the much larger Devils Corral owned by the Bureau of Land Management — since 2000. He wants to develop his property for housing and “as a recreational center like no other, from Boise to Salt Lake, from Sun Valley to Las Vegas, it will be the only development dedicated to nature,” he told the Times-News.

The west end of the development will be for housing, while the east end will be for public recreation, including biking, hiking, swimming and horseback riding.

Since September 2018, Panagiotou has worked to build roads into his property. The development “will allow the public to enjoy the area legally for the first time,” he said.