TWIN FALLS — The Operation Kidsafe year-round Child Safety Center will hold a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday at the Allstate Insurance Agency, 415 Addison Ave., Suite 1.
The Kids Safety Day grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and is open to the public. There will be hot dogs for everyone and a kids' face-painting activity.
The center will provide local children with an Amber Alert-ready bio card. Parents get the only record of the visit. The program is free and private. Parents can have the forms ready to hand to law enforcement in a family emergency.
Operation Kidsafe founder Mark J. Bott worked with John Walsh in the 1990s. He was also involved with starting the Amber Alert. In 18 years, Bott’s Operation Kidsafe has safeguarded more than one million children.
For more information, call 208-358-8225 or email dannyharkins@allstate.com.
