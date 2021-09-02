Operation Facelift winners announced

TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Economic Development has announced the winners of Operation Facelift 2021.

Operation Facelift occurs annually and helps Magic Valley cities complete projects that inspire community pride, new business development and help revitalize downtown areas.

This year nine communities across the Magic Valley participated: Buhl, Glenns Ferry, Hagerman, Heyburn, Jerome, Richfield, Rupert, Shoshone, and Wendell.

Operation Facelift 2021 winners are as follows:

Train Station Pizza, Buhl — Best Small Business Facelift — Train Station Pizza made improvements to its building. This project involved wood restoration and adding murals to the outside of the building. Titled “The Faces of Buhl through the years,” the murals showcase the history of Buhl by including faces of local military men and women, pictures of the family that owns the restaurant, and prominent members of the community throughout time. Snake River Pool & Spa funded this effort in the amount of $5,500.

City of Hagerman — Best Community Art Facelift — With a goal of making people smile, 36 volunteers held a fire hydrant painting contest and placed 12 flowerpots at local businesses in Hagerman.

