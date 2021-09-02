 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Operation Facelift winners announced
0 comments
alert top story

Operation Facelift winners announced

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Economic Development has announced the winners of Operation Facelift 2021.

Operation Facelift occurs annually and helps Magic Valley cities complete projects that inspire community pride, new business development and help revitalize downtown areas.

This year nine communities across the Magic Valley participated: Buhl, Glenns Ferry, Hagerman, Heyburn, Jerome, Richfield, Rupert, Shoshone, and Wendell.

Operation Facelift 2021 winners are as follows:

Train Station Pizza, Buhl — Best Small Business Facelift — Train Station Pizza made improvements to its building. This project involved wood restoration and adding murals to the outside of the building. Titled “The Faces of Buhl through the years,” the murals showcase the history of Buhl by including faces of local military men and women, pictures of the family that owns the restaurant, and prominent members of the community throughout time. Snake River Pool & Spa funded this effort in the amount of $5,500.

Train Station Pizza

Train Station Pizza owner Kelly Danielson poses with one of the building's new murals.

City of Hagerman — Best Community Art Facelift — With a goal of making people smile, 36 volunteers held a fire hydrant painting contest and placed 12 flowerpots at local businesses in Hagerman.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Best Community Art Facelift 2021

Best Community Art Facelift: City of Hagerman “Creating a Colorful Hagerman”
Best Community Art Facelift 2021

Best Community Art Facelift: City of Hagerman “Creating a Colorful Hagerman”

City of Heyburn — Best Placemaking Facelift — Minidoka County Parks and Recreation District dropped the Heyburn ballfield from their rotation due to poor field condition. Operation Facelift helped the community revamp the ballfield allowing it to be back in rotation for everyone to enjoy.

Ballparks before

A photo from overhead shows the deteriorated condition of the Heyburn ball fields before the Operation Facelift program.
Ballfields after

Four ball fields in Heyburn were restored to prime condition during the city's Operation Facelift.
City crew

City of Heyburn employees work at the ball fields during Operation Facelift.

“Each year we are blown away by the number of volunteers who come together to improve their community,” Connie Stopher, executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, said in a statement. “No matter the size or scope of the projects, we are proud to host Operation Facelift each year to bring together communities and boost business development throughout the Magic Valley.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poultry judging, Twin Falls County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News