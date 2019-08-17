GLENNS FERRY — Southern Idaho Economic Development has announced the winners of Operation Facelift 2019.
The annual region-wide community revitalization project encourages Magic Valley cities to complete projects big and small to build community pride, inspire new business development and revitalize downtown areas. Operation Facelift 2019 winners are as follows:
- City of Glenns Ferry — Best Community Art Facelift — The city completed a series of projects including installing metal fish sculptures at the boat launch and waterway overlook and painting picnic tables in the city park. Volunteers also painted trim, restored historic street-level windows and made other façade improvements at the Penner & Fink Insurance Building. The city is in the process of restoring a mural on the side of the building as well.
- City of Fairfield — Best Placemaking Facelift — The city restored the train car information center located along Main Street. The project included restoring the deck on the train car with composite decking, planting and restoring flower beds and replacing a portion of the gravel road with pavement. Visitors can find maps, informational packets and brochures at the train car to inspire their trip in and around Fairfield.
- City of Rupert — Best Small Business Facelift — The city completed 20 projects in public spaces and businesses around town. The improvements include replacing or updating signs of businesses around the Rupert Town Square, adding a zip line at Lincoln Park, cleaning and weeding parks and business fronts, painting building facades, painting and adding new picnic tables and garbage receptacles around town, planting trees, replacing concrete and paint at the basketball court and other projects. The new Rupert Town Square was also part of Operation Facelift, with a gazebo extension, land and streetscaping, as well as adding pedestrian accessible sidewalks, new pavers on business sidewalks, new benches, trash receptacles, storm drainage pits and a medallion on the veterans’ entryway. The projects also include improvements to the senior center — adding new doors, windows and safety ramps, as well as façade, landscaping and parking lot improvements.
“We want to thank all of the communities who participated in this year’s Operation Facelift,” Connie Stopher, executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development, said in a statement. “Each year we’re amazed at what southern Idaho communities come together to accomplish — completing projects that make their communities stronger, more creative and more business friendly,”
Operation Facelift is primarily funded through gifts from community corporate donors, businesses and citizens adding to the city’s project funding. To participate in or sponsor the next Operation Facelift, email connies@southernidaho.org.
To learn more about Southern Idaho Economic Development, go to southernidaho.org.
