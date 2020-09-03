Operation Facelift searches for project sponsors

TWIN FALLS — Operation Facelift is back for its 10th year, and it’s looking for sponsors.
The annual community revitalization project, hosted by Southern Idaho Economic Development, is searching for businesses willing to sponsor projects in communities across the Magic Valley.
“This is a really great way to show the positive work people and businesses do within our communities,” SIED Executive Director Connie Stopher said.
Operation Facelift unites businesses with communities that have projects they cannot fund themselves. These projects range from painting murals and cleaning up trash to installing benches and making parks more accessible to residents with disabilities.
This year’s event includes projects in Buhl, Dietrich, Glenns Ferry, Gooding, Heyburn, Hollister, Jerome County, Richfield, Shoshone and Wendell.
Businesses sign up to fund the projects, then the communities gather volunteers to complete them. Afterwards, projects are judged and awards are given for the “Best Business Facelift,” the “Best Community Art Facelift” and the “Best Placemaking Facelift.”
“This (event) injects beauty into the communities,” Stopher said. “It builds a sense of pride in places that may have been neglected over the years.”
Past projects include the lights on the Rupert water tower and the revamped surface of the Heyburn roller hockey rink. Both were accomplished because of the 2018 Operation Facelift.
“There have been hundreds and hundreds of projects completed over the past ten years,” Stopher said.
The process for sponsors has changed this year. Traditionally, sponsors would donate money that would go into a fund and be distributed to the various projects, but now sponsors can select the specific project they want to fund. This allows businesses to partner with communities and really see the change their donations create.
Sponsors don’t have to be businesses. Stopher said anyone who is willing to donate is eligible to sponsor a project. Some projects only require $750 to complete, while others could need funding up to $5,000.
“Especially in 2020, it’s more important than ever for us to see the good in our communities and inject positivity all around us, and this project allows us to do that,” Stopher said.
